Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 970 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,465,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,236,000 after buying an additional 974,948 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Nutanix by 81.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,141,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,751,000 after buying an additional 960,900 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,748,000. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 3.2% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 19,395,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,210,000 after purchasing an additional 601,175 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,468,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Nutanix in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Nutanix from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Nutanix from $71.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.27.

Shares of NTNX opened at $27.73 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $44.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.29.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $413.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 46,233 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $1,099,420.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 4,563 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $108,508.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,652 shares of company stock worth $1,970,165 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

