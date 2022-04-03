Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Given New $125.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from $91.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NTR. Scotiabank cut shares of Nutrien from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nutrien from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.10.

NTR opened at $103.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.93 and its 200 day moving average is $75.65.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Nutrien had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The company had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Nutrien’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Nutrien will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Nutrien by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,952,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041,113 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Nutrien by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,733,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,154,000 after buying an additional 396,613 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nutrien by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,724,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,905,000 after buying an additional 170,619 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Nutrien by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,219,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,201,000 after buying an additional 563,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Nutrien by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,220,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,215,000 after buying an additional 463,987 shares during the last quarter. 64.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

