Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

OAS traded up $3.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $149.90. 372,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,738. Oasis Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $59.61 and a fifty-two week high of $158.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $134.89.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin.

