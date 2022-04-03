ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. ObsEva SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

OBSV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Aegis assumed coverage on ObsEva in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered ObsEva from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on ObsEva from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.81.

OBSV stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.52. 343,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,445. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. ObsEva has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $3.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.73.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OBSV. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of ObsEva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ObsEva during the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in ObsEva by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 876,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 32,102 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in ObsEva by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 151,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in ObsEva by 231.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 58,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

About ObsEva

