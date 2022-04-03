ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

ODP has been the subject of several other research reports. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on ODP in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ODP from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODP traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.31. The company had a trading volume of 243,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,033. ODP has a twelve month low of $34.71 and a twelve month high of $51.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.39.

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. ODP had a positive return on equity of 12.91% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ODP will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Gannfors sold 11,899 shares of ODP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $552,351.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP N. David Bleisch sold 3,584 shares of ODP stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $150,814.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,221,432. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ODP. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in ODP by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in ODP by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $69,248,000 after buying an additional 550,495 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ODP in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in ODP by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in ODP by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in two divisions, Business Solutions and Retail. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

