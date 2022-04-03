Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Analysts expect that Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) will report $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the highest is $0.37. Old National Bancorp reported earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $201.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

ONB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONB. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.28. 2,005,429 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,725,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $20.81. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 33.53%.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

