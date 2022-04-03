Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 487,865 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 45,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.29% of Old National Bancorp worth $8,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Straight Path Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $570,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 24,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 702,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,723,000 after purchasing an additional 84,568 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 11,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 163,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 6,192 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Old National Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $16.28 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.81.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 32.54%. The firm had revenue of $201.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.53%.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

