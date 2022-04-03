Omnitude (ECOM) Price Reaches $0.0075

Omnitude (ECOM) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Omnitude has a market cap of $485,745.76 and $185,401.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omnitude coin can currently be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Omnitude has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003588 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00038861 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.37 or 0.00108240 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Omnitude Coin Profile

Omnitude (ECOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 coins and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 coins. Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omnitude’s official message board is medium.com/@Omnitude . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omnitude’s official website is omnitude.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Omnitude is a platform for blockchain services integration. Its objective is to provide a set of tools in order to help users with adopting the blockchain technology for their businesses. Omnitude proposes an ecosystem for the whole marketplace where the blockchain would be the main feature, allowing automatized transactions mechanisms to both customers-business or businesses-retailers financial relationships. The ECOM token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency developed by Omnitude. It is the platforms both native and utility token, designed to act as a settlement between parties to access goods and services available. “

Omnitude Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omnitude should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omnitude using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

