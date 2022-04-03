Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) Shares Gap Down to $7.13

Oncology Institute Inc (The) (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.13, but opened at $6.98. Oncology Institute shares last traded at $6.95, with a volume of 225 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oncology Institute during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oncology Institute in the 4th quarter valued at about $386,000.

The Oncology Institute is involved in providing value-based oncology care. The Oncology Institute, formerly known as DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

