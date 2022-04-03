Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ONCT. Zacks Investment Research raised Oncternal Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCT traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 228,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,943. Oncternal Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.71. The company has a market cap of $66.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.72.

Oncternal Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.86% and a negative net margin of 726.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oncternal Therapeutics news, CEO James B. Breitmeyer bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 46,003 shares of company stock worth $78,134 in the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 11,351 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 124,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 65,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

