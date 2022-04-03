One Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 105,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 176,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,662,000 after buying an additional 13,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SHM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.27. The stock had a trading volume of 598,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,973. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.79. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.24 and a one year high of $49.76.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.