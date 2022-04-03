One Capital Management LLC Buys 9,916 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,916 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,162,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,341 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,118,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,690,463,000 after purchasing an additional 541,152 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after acquiring an additional 510,298 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,544,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,490,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,741,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,576,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. UBS Group set a $197.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.31. The stock had a trading volume of 15,721,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,972,486. The company has a market cap of $399.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $127.27 and a 52 week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.