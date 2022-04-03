One Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1,743.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 56,711 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,193,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 278,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,751,000 after purchasing an additional 98,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 64,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FHLC traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.34. The company had a trading volume of 171,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,461. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.83. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52 week low of $58.63 and a 52 week high of $69.27.

