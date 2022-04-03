One Capital Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 167.8% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 48,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 30,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.45. 14,885,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,050,576. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.14. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $43.92 and a one year high of $53.49.

