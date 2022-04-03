One Capital Management LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

One Capital Management LLC raised its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2,096.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $137,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $218,000.

Get NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

BATS:NULG traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,316 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.09. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $34.04.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.