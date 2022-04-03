One Capital Management LLC Has $573,000 Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

One Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,846.2% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 65.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,823.1% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.9% in the third quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter.

VNQI stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,574. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $48.82 and a 12 month high of $60.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.47.

