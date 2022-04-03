One Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

One Capital Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,542 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 20,439.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,603,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,977,000 after buying an additional 2,590,645 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 7,087,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $236,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,222 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,643 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $40,176,000. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $33,410,000. Institutional investors own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $36.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,629,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,379,330. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.83. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $32.70 and a 52 week high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

