One Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

One Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

GWX traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,284. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $32.85 and a 52-week high of $40.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.05.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.