One Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,925,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,243. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.62. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $107.15.

