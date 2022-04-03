One Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

One Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 41,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 64,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period.

SCHF stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.02. 4,332,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,666,981. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.69 and a 200-day moving average of $38.33. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

