ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet raised shares of ONE Gas from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.25.

Shares of OGS stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.53. The company had a trading volume of 271,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,645. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.26. ONE Gas has a one year low of $62.52 and a one year high of $89.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.27.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12. ONE Gas had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $593.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 64.42%.

In other ONE Gas news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $64,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the third quarter worth $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

