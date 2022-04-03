OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 79.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,301 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.10% of OneMain worth $6,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in OneMain during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in OneMain by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in OneMain during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in OneMain by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in OneMain by 153.3% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OMF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OneMain in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OneMain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.37 per share, with a total value of $48,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $48.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.82. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.13 and a 12-month high of $63.19.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.07. OneMain had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 44.08%. The business had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 38.58%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

