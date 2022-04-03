OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on OMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on OneMain from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on OneMain in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OneMain currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.67.

OMF traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.01. 1,300,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,349,879. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.82. OneMain has a 1-year low of $42.13 and a 1-year high of $63.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.68.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $784.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.08% and a net margin of 28.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that OneMain will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 38.58%.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.37 per share, for a total transaction of $48,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its position in shares of OneMain by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 47,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,289,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of OneMain by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,208,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,641,000 after acquiring an additional 367,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in OneMain by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

