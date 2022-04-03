OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on OSPN. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on OneSpan in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut OneSpan from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on OneSpan from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OneSpan has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ OSPN traded up $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $15.22. 231,214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,684. OneSpan has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $29.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.92. The company has a market cap of $608.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 0.63.

OneSpan ( NASDAQ:OSPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.14). OneSpan had a negative net margin of 14.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $59.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that OneSpan will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,742,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,219,000 after buying an additional 296,438 shares during the period. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 2,827,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,109,000 after buying an additional 44,400 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,312,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,156,000 after buying an additional 32,303 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,488,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,204,000 after buying an additional 120,459 shares during the period. Finally, Altai Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Altai Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,386,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,472,000 after buying an additional 976,834 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

