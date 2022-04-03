Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Receives $108.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.40.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ONTO shares. Benchmark increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Onto Innovation in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Shares of Onto Innovation stock traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,554. Onto Innovation has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $106.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.58 and a 200 day moving average of $87.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.21.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $225.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 163.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 31,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 19,639 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 74,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 14.5% during the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the third quarter worth approximately $2,870,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onto Innovation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.