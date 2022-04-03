Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,104 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Oracle were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 309 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,147,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,450,434. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.51. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $70.23 and a one year high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $218.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.04%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. StockNews.com began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.09.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle (Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.