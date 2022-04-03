Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE OGEN opened at $0.34 on Friday. Oragenics has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.14.

Oragenics, Inc is focused on the creation of the Terra CoV-2 vaccine candidate to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic and the further development of effective treatments for novel antibiotics against infectious disease. The Company is dedicated to the development and commercialization of a vaccine candidate providing specific immunity from novel coronavirus.

