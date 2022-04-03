Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Price Target Cut to €9.00

Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from €10.00 ($10.99) to €9.00 ($9.89) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Orange from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orange in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Argus lowered shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.

ORAN stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. Orange has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $13.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.23.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of Orange by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 26,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orange by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Orange by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Orange by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 56,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Orange by 2.5% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 82,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

