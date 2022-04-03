Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Price Target Cut to €9.00

Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from €10.00 ($10.99) to €9.00 ($9.89) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Orange from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orange in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Argus lowered shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.33.
ORAN stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. Orange has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $13.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.23.
Orange Company Profile (Get Rating)
Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.
