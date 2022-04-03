Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ORAN. Credit Suisse Group cut Orange from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Orange from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Argus cut Orange from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Orange from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Orange presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.33.

ORAN stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.99. 734,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 899,142. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average is $11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Orange has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $13.09.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Orange by 154.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 556,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 338,035 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Orange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Orange by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 305,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 63,643 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Orange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $496,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Orange during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Orange

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

