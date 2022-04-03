Orcadian Energy’s (ORCA) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Orcadian Energy (LON:ORCA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
ORCA stock opened at GBX 43.02 ($0.56) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £27.43 million and a PE ratio of -19.55. Orcadian Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 30.55 ($0.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 59.50 ($0.78). The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.68.
About Orcadian Energy (Get Rating)
