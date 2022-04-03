ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) CFO Buys $321,600.00 in Stock

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORICGet Rating) CFO Dominic Piscitelli purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.36 per share, for a total transaction of $321,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ORIC opened at $6.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.32. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $26.70.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORICGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.84) EPS. Research analysts forecast that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 104,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORIC. Citigroup cut shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim cut shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright cut shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.96.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

