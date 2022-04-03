Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oriental Land Co., Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels primarily in Japan. Oriental Land Co. is headquartered in Urayasu, Japan. “

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Oriental Land from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of OLCLY opened at $39.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.38 and its 200-day moving average is $34.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -179.55 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Oriental Land has a 12-month low of $27.15 and a 12-month high of $40.85.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

