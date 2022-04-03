Origin Sport (ORS) Price Hits $0.0045

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Origin Sport has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $29,596.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Origin Sport coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Sport alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.99 or 0.00086087 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00010666 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000194 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport Coin Profile

Origin Sport is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Sport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Sport and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.