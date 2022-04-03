Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Price Target Raised to 610.00

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from 590.00 to 610.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. HSBC lowered shares of Ørsted A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ørsted A/S from 1,000.00 to 900.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Ørsted A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a 760.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Ørsted A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a 720.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $747.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNNGY opened at $41.03 on Thursday. Ørsted A/S has a 52 week low of $32.96 and a 52 week high of $56.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.89 and a 200 day moving average of $41.44.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be given a $0.4109 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%.

Ørsted A/S Company Profile

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

