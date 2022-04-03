Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Short Interest Up 24.9% in March

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the February 28th total of 2,890,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 905,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OR shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.58.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OR. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,773,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter worth about $740,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 465,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 82,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $773,000. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at $13.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.66 and a 200 day moving average of $12.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.73 and a beta of 0.72. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $15.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is -154.55%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

