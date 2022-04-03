Oxbull.tech Price Tops $1.26 (OXB)

Oxbull.tech (OXB) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 3rd. One Oxbull.tech coin can now be bought for $1.26 or 0.00002714 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oxbull.tech has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. Oxbull.tech has a total market cap of $9.46 million and $78,415.00 worth of Oxbull.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00049735 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,501.80 or 0.07536670 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,459.56 or 0.99991497 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00054431 BTC.

Oxbull.tech Profile

Oxbull.tech’s total supply is 9,801,505 coins and its circulating supply is 7,501,504 coins. Oxbull.tech’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

Buying and Selling Oxbull.tech

