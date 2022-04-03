Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, OC-01, is being developed as a nasal spray to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

NASDAQ:OYST traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.20. The company had a trading volume of 212,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,138. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average of $12.32. The company has a market cap of $298.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.50. Oyster Point Pharma has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $22.13.

Oyster Point Pharma ( NASDAQ:OYST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.22). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Oyster Point Pharma will post -6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,030,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,208,000 after purchasing an additional 51,502 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $5,925,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

