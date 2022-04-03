Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, OC-01, is being developed as a nasal spray to treat the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. Oyster Point Pharma Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “
NASDAQ:OYST traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.20. The company had a trading volume of 212,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,138. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average of $12.32. The company has a market cap of $298.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.50. Oyster Point Pharma has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $22.13.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,030,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,208,000 after purchasing an additional 51,502 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $5,925,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.
About Oyster Point Pharma (Get Rating)
Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oyster Point Pharma (OYST)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oyster Point Pharma (OYST)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Oyster Point Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oyster Point Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.