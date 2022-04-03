P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded P.A.M. Transportation Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.33 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ PTSI traded down $5.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.70. 160,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,674. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 1 year low of $12.94 and a 1 year high of $40.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.69 and a 200 day moving average of $44.87.

P.A.M. Transportation Services ( NASDAQ:PTSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $213.91 million during the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 43.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTSI. State Street Corp boosted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 11,249 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services. It offers dedicated, dry van, expedited, international, and logistics solutions. Its freight consists of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units and general retail store merchandise.

