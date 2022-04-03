PAC Protocol (PAC) Price Up 14.7% This Week

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 16.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. PAC Protocol has a market cap of $21.55 million and $105,769.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAC Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, PAC Protocol has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PAC Protocol Profile

PAC Protocol (PAC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 16,023,129,470 coins and its circulating supply is 16,366,609,100 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Protocol Coin Trading

