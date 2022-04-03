Pacific Assets Trust (LON:PAC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $348.64

Pacific Assets Trust (LON:PAC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 348.64 ($4.57) and traded as low as GBX 314 ($4.11). Pacific Assets Trust shares last traded at GBX 317 ($4.15), with a volume of 496,794 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 330.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 348.55. The company has a market cap of £383.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17.

In related news, insider James Williams acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 300 ($3.93) per share, for a total transaction of £18,000 ($23,578.73).

Pacific Assets Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth through investment in selected companies in the Asia Pacific region and the Indian sub-continent, but excluding Japan, Australia and New Zealand (the Asia Pacific Region).

