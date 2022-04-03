PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Upgraded at Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $31.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on PAGS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. HSBC lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.46.
Shares of PAGS stock opened at $21.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.54. PagSeguro Digital has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $61.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.80.
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.
