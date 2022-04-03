PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Itau BBA Securities

Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Itau BBA Securities currently has $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. HSBC downgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.46.

Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $21.08 on Wednesday. PagSeguro Digital has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $61.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAGS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

