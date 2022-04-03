Parallel Advisors LLC Has $29,000 Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter worth $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 242.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 119.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JEF opened at $33.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.79. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.99 and a 12 month high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.94%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JEF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Thomas W. Jones bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.48 per share, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa Weiler bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $149,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

