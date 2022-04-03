Parallel Advisors LLC Has $30,000 Stock Holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KOF. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. 4.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KOF opened at $56.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.16 and a 200 day moving average of $53.55. The company has a market cap of $94.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $46.17 and a 12 month high of $59.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 12.86%. Research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

