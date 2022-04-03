Parallel Advisors LLC Has $32,000 Stock Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 97.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 213 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AZPN. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 198.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,508,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,852 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,407,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,820,000 after purchasing an additional 750,829 shares during the period. Two Creeks Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 937,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,185,000 after purchasing an additional 375,864 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,361,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,139,000 after purchasing an additional 224,263 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,181,000 after acquiring an additional 145,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $166.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.29 and a 12 month high of $169.22.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $171.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.17 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 38.80% and a return on equity of 38.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.71.

Aspen Technology Profile (Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.