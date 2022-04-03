Parallel Advisors LLC Invests $28,000 in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 344 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Independent Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Independent Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INDB shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Independent Bank in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

NASDAQ INDB opened at $81.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.30 and its 200 day moving average is $82.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Independent Bank Corp. has a 12 month low of $68.14 and a 12 month high of $93.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 0.89.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 23.22%. The company had revenue of $151.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 55.89%.

In other news, Director Scott Smith sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total transaction of $77,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $84,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,450 shares of company stock worth $289,425 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Profile (Get Rating)

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. The company accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.