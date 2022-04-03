Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 110 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 64.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 59.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Helen of Troy by 5.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HELE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $199.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $204.77 and its 200-day moving average is $224.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.86. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $192.90 and a 52 week high of $256.26.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $624.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.23 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 19.61%. Helen of Troy’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

Helen of Troy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

