Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,652 Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,610 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander-Chile were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 3,548.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 19,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. 10.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BSAC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander-Chile in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

NYSE BSAC opened at $22.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1-year low of $15.37 and a 1-year high of $26.15.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $710.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.48 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 22.70%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

