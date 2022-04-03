Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 283 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in TTEC were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 479,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,427,000 after purchasing an additional 49,673 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TTEC by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 377,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TTEC by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 341,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in TTEC by 0.8% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 329,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TTEC by 16.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,423,000 after acquiring an additional 35,474 shares during the last quarter. 35.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $82.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.83 and a 52 week high of $113.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.22.

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $612.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.66 million. TTEC had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

In other news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $207,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 60.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on TTEC. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TTEC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of TTEC from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TTEC in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.20.

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

