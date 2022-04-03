Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 505 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NJR. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 559,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,463,000 after acquiring an additional 11,160 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NJR opened at $47.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.54. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $34.41 and a 52-week high of $47.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.77.

New Jersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $675.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.66 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 94.16%.

NJR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

